T20 World Cup 2021: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in T20WC Super 12 match

Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in their opening Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday.

Australia chased down the target of 119 in 19.4 overs with Steve Smith scoring a 34-ball 35.

LIVE SCORE: England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup updates: ENG wins toss, to bowl; Russell, Gayle in WI playing XI

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi got one each. Earlier, having elected to bowl, Australia restricted South Africa to a meagre 118 for nine.

Aiden Markram scored 40 for the Proteas after their top-order crumbled. Kagiso Rabada was the next best batter for them with an unbeaten 19-run knock at number eight.

As it happened

Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood (2/19) and Mitchell Starc (2/31) took two wickets apiece while spinner Adam Zampa (2/21) also accounted for two batters.