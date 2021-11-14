T20 World Cup News News T20 World Cup final live Australia vs New Zealand toss update: Will coin flip favour Finch or Williamson? T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs AUS final: The last time these two teams met in the T20 showpiece, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat. Team Sportstar 14 November, 2021 14:19 IST New Zealand and Australia have never won the T20 World Cup before. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 14 November, 2021 14:19 IST Australia will take on New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. Here's the breakdown of the tosses won and lost by both captains in the previous editions of the showpiece event.FOLLOW FINAL LIVE: NZ vs AUS LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand vs Australia Playing XI, Dream11 Fantasy prediction, Toss, Streaming, H2H stats RELATED Maxwell-vs-spinners the key battle in the T20 World Cup final - Scott Styris NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats T20 World Cup final: Another dramatic finish likely in the Ring of Fire TOSS RESULTS IN THE PREVIOUS EDITION OF THE T20 WORLD CUP (2016)- New Zealand, elected to bat first in Dharamsala- New Zealand won by 8 runsWHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 final match between Australia and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :