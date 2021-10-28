Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

Australia will meet Sri Lanka in its second T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

AUS vs SL Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 16

Won: Australia - 8, Sri Lanka - 8

HS (AUS) vs SL: 263

LS (AUS) vs SL: 102

HS (SL) vs AUS: 198

LS (SL) vs AUS: 87

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. David Warner Australia 447 2. Glenn Maxwell Australia 281 3. Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 252 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Adam Zampa Australia 14 2. Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 12 3. Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka 10



When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.