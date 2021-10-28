News

Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Australia will meet Sri Lanka in the sides' second Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday.

28 October, 2021 10:17 IST
Aaron Finch

Australia and Sri Lanka are tied with eight wins apiece in their 16 clashes against each other.   -  AP

Australia will meet Sri Lanka in its second T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

READ: T20 World Cup 2021: The Aussie test for unpredictable Sri Lanka

AUS vs SL Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 16

Won: Australia - 8, Sri Lanka - 8

HS (AUS) vs SL: 263

LS (AUS) vs SL: 102

HS (SL) vs AUS: 198

LS (SL) vs AUS: 87

READ: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc limps off training with leg injury

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

David Warner

Australia

447

2.

Glenn Maxwell

Australia

281

3.

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Sri Lanka

252

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Adam Zampa

Australia

14

2.

Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka

12

3.

Ajantha Mendis

Sri Lanka

10


ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: The dew factor and the toss

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

 

