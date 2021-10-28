T20 World Cup News News Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Australia will meet Sri Lanka in the sides' second Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday. Team Sportstar 28 October, 2021 10:17 IST Australia and Sri Lanka are tied with eight wins apiece in their 16 clashes against each other. - AP Team Sportstar 28 October, 2021 10:17 IST Australia will meet Sri Lanka in its second T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday.Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.READ: T20 World Cup 2021: The Aussie test for unpredictable Sri Lanka AUS vs SL Head to HeadSpan: 2007-2021Matches: 16Won: Australia - 8, Sri Lanka - 8HS (AUS) vs SL: 263LS (AUS) vs SL: 102HS (SL) vs AUS: 198LS (SL) vs AUS: 87READ: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc limps off training with leg injury Stars of the fixture (overall)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.David WarnerAustralia4472.Glenn MaxwellAustralia 2813.Tillakaratne DilshanSri Lanka252RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Adam ZampaAustralia 142.Lasith MalingaSri Lanka 123.Ajantha MendisSri Lanka 10ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: The dew factor and the toss When and where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.Squads:Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh InglisSri Lanka Squad: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :