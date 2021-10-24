T20 World Cup News News BAN vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: BAN takes on SL in the third Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah on Sunday. Team Sportstar Sharjah 24 October, 2021 08:00 IST Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. - AP Team Sportstar Sharjah 24 October, 2021 08:00 IST Mahmudullah's Bangladesh takes on Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in the third Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday.The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.ALSO READ - BAN v SL - PLAYING XIHead-to-head statsThe two teams have met only once earlier in the tournament, in 2007. Sri Lanka had won that match in Johannesburg by 64 runs.In other Twenty20 international games, Sri Lanka enjoys a win ratio of 7:4 over Bangladesh.PREVIEW - SL banks on bowlers to come good against inconsistent BangladeshKey players in BAN vs SL/SL vs BANWith 261 runs, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has the most runs by a Bangladesh player against T20Is against Sri Lanka, among players currently in Bangladesh squad. He is followed by Mushfiqur Rahim (239) and Tamim Iqbal (161). Mustafizur Rahman has the most wickets against Sri Lanka (among players from Bangladesh): 11.Among Sri Lankans, Thisara Perera has the most runs against Bangladesh (365 runs), and Lasith Malinga the most wickets: 11. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :