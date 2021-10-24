BAN vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

Mahmudullah's Bangladesh takes on Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in the third Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday.

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Head-to-head stats

The two teams have met only once earlier in the tournament, in 2007. Sri Lanka had won that match in Johannesburg by 64 runs.

In other Twenty20 international games, Sri Lanka enjoys a win ratio of 7:4 over Bangladesh.

Key players in BAN vs SL/SL vs BAN

With 261 runs, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has the most runs by a Bangladesh player against T20Is against Sri Lanka, among players currently in Bangladesh squad. He is followed by Mushfiqur Rahim (239) and Tamim Iqbal (161). Mustafizur Rahman has the most wickets against Sri Lanka (among players from Bangladesh): 11.

Among Sri Lankans, Thisara Perera has the most runs against Bangladesh (365 runs), and Lasith Malinga the most wickets: 11.