Bangladesh bowled out for 73, its second lowest T20I score

Bangladesh was bowled out for 73, its second lowest T20I score, against Australia in a Super 12 T20 World Cup game on Thursday in Dubai.

Put in to bat, Bangladesh lost its first wicket in just the third ball of the match and the whole innings just lasted 90 balls.

The Tigers' lowest score is 70 in the 2016 edition of the tournament against New Zealand in Kolkata.

Skipper Mahmudullah top-scored with 19 and only two other players managed double-digit scores.