T20 World Cup 2021: Devon Conway ruled out of T20 WC final

New Zealand's Devon Conway was ruled out of Sunday's T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia, head coach Gary Stead confirmed on Thursday.

Conway sustained the injury during his crucial knock of 46 in the Kiwis' semifinal clash where they eventually prevailed over England by five wickets. Conway copped the injury after striking his bat after his dismissal.

Stead confirmed that an X-ray on Thursday confirmed a 'break to his right hand fifth Metacarpal'.

“He’s absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time. Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the Blackcaps and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is - so we’re really trying to rally around him," Stead added.

“It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it’s not the smartest thing he’s done there’s certainly an element of bad luck in the injury."

Devon Conway has been ruled out of the @T20WorldCup Final and following tour to India with a broken right hand. Conway sustained the injury when he struck his bat immediately after being dismissed in last night’s semi-final. More Info | https://t.co/LCMOTJqmqc #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JIm9o6Rhxe — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 11, 2021

New Zealand earlier lost seamer Lockie Ferguson to an injury, following which Adam Milne - the lone reserve - was drafted into the main squad. Kane Williamson's men will now move into their T20 World Cup final with 14 players available for selection with one of Tim Seifert or Glenn Phillips expected to take over the wicket-keeping duties from Conway.