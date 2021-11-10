News

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

England vs New Zealand: ENG takes on NZ in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Abu Dhabi 10 November, 2021 07:54 IST
New Zealand

New Zealand players arrive for a training session ahead of their semifinal match against England.   -  AP

Eoin Morgan's England takes on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in Semifinal 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday.

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

The two teams have met on five earlier occasions in the T20 WC. England has the edge in the ICC event with three wins.

In all Twenty20 international games combined as well, England enjoys an advantage with a 13:7 win ratio.

READ: T20 World Cup 2021: A chance for New Zealand to give it back to England

READ: England's Morgan maintains opener suspense, plays down 'favourites' tag

KEY PLAYERS IN ENG vs NZ/NZ vs ENG

With 457 runs, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill boasts incredible batting stats against England. Meanwhile, ENG skipper Eoin Morgan (424) has scored the most runs against the Kiwis.

Stuart Broad has the most wickets against NZ - 14. Mitchell Santner is the top New Zealand wicket-taker with 16 scalps against England.

 

