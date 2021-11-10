ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

Eoin Morgan's England takes on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in Semifinal 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday.

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

The two teams have met on five earlier occasions in the T20 WC. England has the edge in the ICC event with three wins.

In all Twenty20 international games combined as well, England enjoys an advantage with a 13:7 win ratio.

KEY PLAYERS IN ENG vs NZ/NZ vs ENG

With 457 runs, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill boasts incredible batting stats against England. Meanwhile, ENG skipper Eoin Morgan (424) has scored the most runs against the Kiwis.

Stuart Broad has the most wickets against NZ - 14. Mitchell Santner is the top New Zealand wicket-taker with 16 scalps against England.