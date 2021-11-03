IND vs AFG LIVE Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021: Preview, Playing XI, Toss updates; Dream11 fantasy prediction, H2H records

Welcome to Sportstar's live scorecard of the T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 match between India and Afghanistan from Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, was called the sleeping giant in the startup business ecosystem till not so long ago. It will be interesting to see if the sleeping giant of the ICC T20 World Cup - Team India - wake up at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

After the loss to New Zealand in Dubai, India skipper Virat Kohli said the batters were not brave enough. It will not be easy this time around as well. Keeping in mind the fall of Kabul and the political turmoil that hampered preparations, Afghanistan has been a competitive side in the T20 World Cup.



In recent times, Afghanistan has emerged as one of the most fearless cricket teams in the international T20 arena. Not only did it secure direct qualification to the World Cup but has also notched up the highest total of the tournament (190) so far in its first game.

READ| Afghanistan's Ashraf approved as replacement for retired Asghar

The burly Afghan batters will be itching to deploy the long handle against a bowling line-up that has only one wicket-taker so far. India struggled against the New Zealand spinners, which will make Rashid Khan and Co. confident heading into the game.

It will be interesting to see if Hardik Pandya fits into the squad and if Suryakumar Yadav returns, along with Ishan Kishan. The experiment to let Ishan open with K.L. Rahul failed against the Kiwis. The rejigged middle-order could not deliver either. It remains to be seen if India sticks to any of the two previous combinations.

READ| Rabada, Nortje fashion big win for South Africa over Bangladesh

The bowling group has had its back against the wall. Jasprit Bumrah had little support. Varun Chakravarthy failed to deceive either Pakistan or New Zealand batters with his mystery spin. India could field leg-spinner Rahul Chahar or veteran off-spinner R. Ashwin against the Afghans.

The road to the semifinal is all but blocked. A win on Wednesday can help the fans, and statisticians, keep their interest alive in India's campaign.

Squads India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS Dhoni READ: T20 World Cup 2021: The Afghan challenge for struggling Indians Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf ND vs AFG PREDICTED 11 India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy/Ravichandran Ashwin Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen Ul Haq IND vs AFG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Shahzad Batters – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (c), Najibullah Zadran All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Nabi Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan (vc), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Shami Team Composition: IND 6:5 AFG Credits left: 0.5

IND vs AFG WIN PREDICTION

India (77%)

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - IND vs AFG?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Afghanistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotsta