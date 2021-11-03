News IND vs AFG LIVE Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021: Preview, Playing XI, Toss updates; Dream11 fantasy prediction, H2H records AFG vs IND, T20 World Cup 2021: Get the live cricket score, commentary, and highlights of today's match between India and Afghanistan from the Dubai International Stadium. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi Last Updated: 03 November, 2021 15:11 IST FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli of of India (C) looks on during a review in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 24. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi Last Updated: 03 November, 2021 15:11 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live scorecard of the T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 match between India and Afghanistan from Abu DhabiAbu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, was called the sleeping giant in the startup business ecosystem till not so long ago. It will be interesting to see if the sleeping giant of the ICC T20 World Cup - Team India - wake up at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.After the loss to New Zealand in Dubai, India skipper Virat Kohli said the batters were not brave enough. It will not be easy this time around as well. Keeping in mind the fall of Kabul and the political turmoil that hampered preparations, Afghanistan has been a competitive side in the T20 World Cup.RELATED India vs Afghanistan LIVE, T20 World Cup: Playing XI news, Toss updates, Dream11 Fantasy prediction IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan's key players who pose India threat India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats In recent times, Afghanistan has emerged as one of the most fearless cricket teams in the international T20 arena. Not only did it secure direct qualification to the World Cup but has also notched up the highest total of the tournament (190) so far in its first game.READ| Afghanistan's Ashraf approved as replacement for retired Asghar The burly Afghan batters will be itching to deploy the long handle against a bowling line-up that has only one wicket-taker so far. India struggled against the New Zealand spinners, which will make Rashid Khan and Co. confident heading into the game.It will be interesting to see if Hardik Pandya fits into the squad and if Suryakumar Yadav returns, along with Ishan Kishan. The experiment to let Ishan open with K.L. Rahul failed against the Kiwis. The rejigged middle-order could not deliver either. It remains to be seen if India sticks to any of the two previous combinations.READ| Rabada, Nortje fashion big win for South Africa over Bangladesh The bowling group has had its back against the wall. Jasprit Bumrah had little support. Varun Chakravarthy failed to deceive either Pakistan or New Zealand batters with his mystery spin. India could field leg-spinner Rahul Chahar or veteran off-spinner R. Ashwin against the Afghans.The road to the semifinal is all but blocked. A win on Wednesday can help the fans, and statisticians, keep their interest alive in India's campaign.SquadsIndia: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad ShamiReserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS DhoniREAD: T20 World Cup 2021: The Afghan challenge for struggling Indians Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin AshrafND vs AFG PREDICTED 11India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy/Ravichandran AshwinAfghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen Ul Haq IND vs AFG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Mohammad ShahzadBatters – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (c), Najibullah ZadranAll-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad NabiBowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan (vc), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad ShamiTeam Composition: IND 6:5 AFG Credits left: 0.5 IND vs AFG WIN PREDICTIONIndia (77%)WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - IND vs AFG?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Afghanistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotsta