India vs Namibia LIVE Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli eyes winning finish to T20I captaincy; Playing XI, Dream11 Fantasy team, Toss

MATCH PREVIEW

The Indian cricket team cancelled their optional practice session at the ICC Academy on Sunday, after New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan in its last Super 12 game in Abu Dhabi.



The Kiwis ended India's thin chance to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. And on Monday, Virat Kohli’s final assignment as captain of the T20I side will end on a disappointing note even if India mauls Namibia to finish third in the group of six.

The game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here will still be significant. A victory for India will be a farewell gift to the outgoing coaches - head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar.



Shastri will hand over the reins to Rahul Dravid.

It will be a perfect opportunity for Kohli to pass on the captaincy baton to the man who would lead the side in the next T20 World Cup. While the selectors are yet to announce the squad, India’s new T20I captain could be unveiled at the time of the toss on Monday.



If the selectors and the leadership group has identified Chahar as the primary wrist-spinner for the next World Cup, he deserves a chance in this rubber.

Predicted XIs India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant/ Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy/Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami/Bhuvneshwar Kumar Namibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz READ: Ashwin: Rahul Dravid has got an immense depth of knowledge IND vs NAM SQUADS India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben Shikongo



WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - IND vs NAM?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Namibia will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.