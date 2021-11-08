News India vs Namibia LIVE Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli eyes winning finish to T20I captaincy; Playing XI, Dream11 Fantasy team, Toss IND vs NAM LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021: Get the cricket score, commentary, and highlights of today's match between India and Namibia from the Dubai International Stadium. Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 08 November, 2021 15:30 IST Virat Kohli will aim to sign off as India's T20I captain with a win against Namibia on Monday in Dubai. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 08 November, 2021 15:30 IST Welcome to Sportstar's scorecard of the T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 match between India and Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium.MATCH PREVIEWThe Indian cricket team cancelled their optional practice session at the ICC Academy on Sunday, after New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan in its last Super 12 game in Abu Dhabi.The Kiwis ended India's thin chance to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. And on Monday, Virat Kohli’s final assignment as captain of the T20I side will end on a disappointing note even if India mauls Namibia to finish third in the group of six.In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week. The game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here will still be significant. A victory for India will be a farewell gift to the outgoing coaches - head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar.Shastri will hand over the reins to Rahul Dravid.READ: T20 World Cup: New Zealand reaches semifinals, India out of tournament READ: Short break between IPL and World Cup would have helped, says Bharat Arun It will be a perfect opportunity for Kohli to pass on the captaincy baton to the man who would lead the side in the next T20 World Cup. While the selectors are yet to announce the squad, India’s new T20I captain could be unveiled at the time of the toss on Monday.If the selectors and the leadership group has identified Chahar as the primary wrist-spinner for the next World Cup, he deserves a chance in this rubber. Predicted XIsIndia: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant/ Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy/Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami/Bhuvneshwar KumarNamibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard ScholtzIND vs NAM DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Zane GreenBatters – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c), Suryakumar Yadav, M. van LingenAll-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (vc), David Wiese, J SmitBowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Rubel Trumpelmann, B ScholtzTeam Composition: IND 6:5 NAM Credits left: 0.5READ: Ashwin: Rahul Dravid has got an immense depth of knowledge IND vs NAM SQUADSIndia Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul ChaharNamibia Squad: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben ShikongoIND vs NAM WIN PREDICTIONIndia (98%)WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - IND vs NAM?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Namibia will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.