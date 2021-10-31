IND vs NZ: Kishan, Thakur in India playing 11 vs New Zealand

India named batter Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the playing XI in the crucial T20 World Cup Super 12 clash against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Kishan and Thakur replaced Suyakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the team, which lost by 10 wickets against Pakistan in the tournament opener.

India captain Virat Kohli confirmed that Kishan will open the batting. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement saying, "Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy