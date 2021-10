IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates: Playing 11, Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction, Where to watch India vs Pakistan streaming

Arch rivals India and Pakistan meet in a Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

PREDICTED XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam, KL Rahul (C), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Imad Wasim

Bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Team Composition: IND 7:4 PAK Credits left: 1.0

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain

Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.