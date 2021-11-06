T20 World Cup: Indian players visit Scotland dressing room after win, Cricket Scotland calls it ‘priceless’

Indian cricketers including captain Virat Kohli and deputy Rohit Sharma shared their “priceless” experiences with the Scotland team after their eight-wicket win in the T20 World Cup on Friday here.

Besides Kohli and Rohit, other Indian stars like Jasprit Bumrah and R. Ashwin were also seen interacting with the Scottish players in their dressing room after the match on Friday night.

“Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time,” Cricket Scotland tweeted. “Priceless,” it wrote along with pictures of the interaction. India’s all-round effort to pulverise Scotland kept its semifinal prospects alive.

The contest lasted a mere 24.1 overs as India skittled Scotland out for 85 in 17.4 overs and then needed only 6.3 overs to knock off the runs. The win took India's net run-rate to +1.619, which is now best among all six teams in Group 2.

To surpass Afghanistan’s current net run-rate of +1.481, India needed to score the required runs in 7.1 overs and K. L. Rahul (50 off 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) added 70 in five overs to make sure that they achieved it in style.

Scotland had won all its three matches in Group B, in the qualifying stage, to make it to the Super 12s. But it crashed out after losing all its four matches in the Super 12s.