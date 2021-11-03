T20 World Cup News News T20 World Cup: India's semifinals qualification scenario after Afghanistan win T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's team India earned its first win in the Super 12s on Wednesday over Afghanistan and kept itself alive in the semifinals race. Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 23:19 IST Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul during their 140-run partnership. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 23:19 IST India earned its first points in the T20 World Cup 2021 after a comprehensive thrashing of Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.Virat Kohli's men thus remained in contention for the semifinals after picking themselves up from their defeats to Pakistan (by 10 wickets) and New Zealand (by 8 wickets) in Group 2.India's 66-run win margin helped it to push its net run-rate (NRR) from -1.609 to the positive zone (+0.073). With Pakistan having sealed the top spot already, India will have to fight it out for the second berth with Afghanistan and New Zealand.FOLLOW | T20 World Cup coverageThe Kiwis, however, remain in the driver's seat despite their lower NRR in comparison to Afghanistan which is also on four points. Williamson and Co. have two matches pending - against Namibia in Sharjah and a potential 'knockout' game against Afghanistan on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.India's remaining fixtures are slotted against Scotland and Namibia where it must fight for monumental wins to assure the possible best of six points and a healthy NRR.IND vs AFG HIGHLIGHTSFor India to stand a slim chance, New Zealand must beat Afghanistan but not by a big margin, and in the unlikeliest of scenarios, one of Namibia and Scotland need to pull off an upset against the Kiwis.Even if all these results go India's way, the BlackCaps will be level with India on six points. Thereby it would all come down to the NRR to decide the second semifinalist.In another scenario, if Afghanistan beats New Zealand, all three teams will finish on six points, where the NRR will come into play to decide the second semifinalist.Group 2 - after India's win over AfghanistanTeamsPWLNRPointsNRRPakistan44008+1.065Afghanistan42204+1.481New Zealand32102+0.816India31202+0.073Namibia31202-1.600Scotland30300-2.645 India's remaining fixturesOct 5, India vs Scotland (Dubai)Oct 8, India vs Namibia (Dubai)New Zealand's remaining fixturesOct 5, New Zealand vs Namibia (Sharjah)Oct 7, New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)Afghanistan's remaining fixturesOct 7, New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :