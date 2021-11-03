T20 World Cup: India's semifinals qualification scenario after Afghanistan win

India earned its first points in the T20 World Cup 2021 after a comprehensive thrashing of Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Virat Kohli's men thus remained in contention for the semifinals after picking themselves up from their defeats to Pakistan (by 10 wickets) and New Zealand (by 8 wickets) in Group 2.

India's 66-run win margin helped it to push its net run-rate (NRR) from -1.609 to the positive zone (+0.073). With Pakistan having sealed the top spot already, India will have to fight it out for the second berth with Afghanistan and New Zealand.

The Kiwis, however, remain in the driver's seat despite their lower NRR in comparison to Afghanistan which is also on four points. Williamson and Co. have two matches pending - against Namibia in Sharjah and a potential 'knockout' game against Afghanistan on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

India's remaining fixtures are slotted against Scotland and Namibia where it must fight for monumental wins to assure the possible best of six points and a healthy NRR.

For India to stand a slim chance, New Zealand must beat Afghanistan but not by a big margin, and in the unlikeliest of scenarios, one of Namibia and Scotland need to pull off an upset against the Kiwis.

Even if all these results go India's way, the BlackCaps will be level with India on six points. Thereby it would all come down to the NRR to decide the second semifinalist.

In another scenario, if Afghanistan beats New Zealand, all three teams will finish on six points, where the NRR will come into play to decide the second semifinalist.

Group 2 - after India's win over Afghanistan

Teams P W L NR Points NRR Pakistan 4 4 0 0 8 +1.065 Afghanistan 4 2 2 0 4 +1.481 New Zealand 3 2 1 0 2 +0.816 India 3 1 2 0 2 +0.073 Namibia 3 1 2 0 2 -1.600 Scotland 3 0 3 0 0 -2.645

India's remaining fixtures

Oct 5, India vs Scotland (Dubai)

Oct 8, India vs Namibia (Dubai)

New Zealand's remaining fixtures

Oct 5, New Zealand vs Namibia (Sharjah)

Oct 7, New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Afghanistan's remaining fixtures

Oct 7, New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)