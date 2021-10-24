T20 World Cup News News Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats India vs Pakistan: India takes on Pakistan in a Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 24 October, 2021 06:05 IST India won both its warm-up fixtures ahead of the T20 World Cup. - AP Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 24 October, 2021 06:05 IST Virat Kohli's India takes on Babar Azam's Pakistan in a Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday.The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.Head-to-head statsThe teams have faced each other on five occasions in the tournament since 2007 with India winning on every meeting, including the tied match in Durban, which India won on bowlout.In other Twenty20 international games, the Indians again have superior win-loss record of 3-1.In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Shayan Acharya, Ayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally look back at the cricketing action from the week gone by - from CSK's title triumph to the season's implications for the mega auction. Amol Karhadkar and Ayan Acharya take us through the latest from the T20 World Cup. Key players in IND vs PAK/PAK vs INDIndia skipper Virat Kohli leads the batting chart with 254 runs in their head-to-head meetings, and h is followed by Pakistan's veteran stars Shoaib Malik (164) and Mohammad Hafeez (156)Former Pakistan speedster Umar Gul is perched at the top of the wicket-taking list with 11 scalps, while Irfan Pathan (6) and Mohammad Asif (5) are the next best bowlers.The match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :