Bumrah becomes India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah became India's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals when he dismissed Scotland's Mark Watt at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

Bumrah overtook Yuvzendra Chahal's tally of 63 wickets in his 54th T20I, while Chahal needed 49 T20Is to reach the mark.

The 27-year-old, who made his debut in 2016, has a career-best figures of 3 for 11 against Zimbabwe.

Bumrah is also the leading Indian seamer in the format, recording 234 wickets from 189 matches at a strike rate of 18.1 with an economy of 7.05.