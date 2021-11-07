New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021: Toss, Playing XI at 3PM; AFG eyes Mujeeb return, NZ aims to knockout India

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE scorecard of the T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Toss, playing XI at 3PM . Stay tuned

Match Preview

Afghanistan will face New Zealand in a crucial Group 2 Super-12 contest at the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Both these teams, and India, are still in contention for the second semifinal spot.

If Kane Williamson’s men win, they will get to eight points and qualify for the last four. Afghanistan’s 66-run defeat at the hands of India has dented its hopes of reaching the semis. To advance, it would need to beat New Zealand and then hope for Namibia to pull off an upset win against India.

ALSO READ - India’s semifinals qualification scenario after Scotland win

Advantage

Mohammad Nabi's men can go through even if India beats Namibia, but for that, they need a big win to dramatically improve its Net Run Rate. However, India playing last, still gives it an edge.

New Zealand’s batting has looked in good shape and its bowling, especially the eight overs of quality spin from Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, will be crucial in Abu Dhabi, where longer boundaries are perhaps a slightly greater challenge for batters looking to go big.

In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week.



Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be sweating over the fitness of Mujeeb Ur Rahman. In his absence, skipper Nabi has to manage with just four overs of quality spin from Rashid Khan. His other bowlers have lacked discipline and incision.

In the batting department, openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad usually set the tone with their aggressive, boundary-hitting approach in PowerPlay. Whether they can do the same against the pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee remains to be seen.

The whole of India will be watching closely as well.





Predicted XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

NZ vs AFG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Mohammed Shahzad

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Trent Boult (vc), Ish Sodhi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman

Team Composition: NZ: 6, AFG: 5 Credits left: 0.5

READ | T20 World Cup: South Africa’s exit ‘a bitter pill to swallow’, says Boucher

SQUADS

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.