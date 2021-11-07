T20 World Cup News News New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Predicted Playing XIs, Toss news; Dream11 Fantasy team prediction T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs AFG Predicted Playing 11, Squad: A look at the predictions, Playing XI and squad list ahead of T20 WC AFG vs NZ. Team Sportstar 07 November, 2021 11:53 IST New Zealand is second in the points table in Group 2 after four matches. - AP Team Sportstar 07 November, 2021 11:53 IST New Zealand will face Afghanistan in their final T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides in the format.RELATED | T20 World Cup: India's semifinals qualification scenario after Scotland win Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs from this match.New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent BoultAfghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan NZ vs AFG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Mohammed ShahzadBatters: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Hazratullah ZazaiAll-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Mohammad NabiBowlers: Trent Boult (vc), Ish Sodhi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb ur RahmanTeam Composition: NZ: 6, AFG: 5 Credits left: 0.5SQUADSNew Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim SoutheeAfghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin AshrafWHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :