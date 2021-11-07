New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Predicted Playing XIs, Toss news; Dream11 Fantasy team prediction

New Zealand will face Afghanistan in their final T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides in the format.

Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs from this match.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan





NZ vs AFG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Mohammed Shahzad

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Trent Boult (vc), Ish Sodhi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman

Team Composition: NZ: 6, AFG: 5 Credits left: 0.5

SQUADS

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.