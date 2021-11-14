T20 World Cup News News New Zealand vs Australia LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Updates: NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Today, Where to watch streaming NZ vs AUS Final, T20 World Cup 2021: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of T20 WC final Australia vs New Zealand. Team Sportstar Dubai 14 November, 2021 10:36 IST New Zealand bowler Adam Milne, right, celebrates with teammates. - AP Team Sportstar Dubai 14 November, 2021 10:36 IST New Zealand will face Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.NZ vs AUS PLAYING XITo be announced at 7PM ISTNZ vs AUS PROBABLE PLAYING XINew Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryll Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Ish SodhiAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh HazlewoodREAD | NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats PAK vs AUS DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Matthew WadeBatters – David Warner (c), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell (vc)All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, James NeeshamBowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Adam ZampaTeam Composition: NZ 5:6 AUS Credits left: 0.5NZ vs AUS SQUADSNew Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark ChapmanAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh InglisNZ vs AUS WIN PROBABILITYAustralia (60%)WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - NZ vs AUS FINAL?The T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :