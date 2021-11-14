New Zealand vs Australia LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Updates: NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Today, Where to watch streaming

New Zealand will face Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

NZ vs AUS PLAYING XI

To be announced at 7PM IST

NZ vs AUS PROBABLE PLAYING XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryll Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

READ | NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

PAK vs AUS DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Wade

Batters – David Warner (c), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell (vc)

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

Team Composition: NZ 5:6 AUS Credits left: 0.5

NZ vs AUS SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

NZ vs AUS WIN PROBABILITY

Australia (60%)

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - NZ vs AUS FINAL?

The T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.