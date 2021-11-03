T20 World Cup News News New Zealand vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Predicted Playing XIs; Dream11 Fantasy team prediction T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs SCO Predicted Playing 11, Squad: A look at the predictions, Playing XI and squad list ahead of T20 WC SCO vs NZ. Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 09:30 IST New Zealand is third in the points table in Group 2 after two matches. - AP Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 09:30 IST New Zealand will face Scotland in their fourth T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Dubai on Wednesday.This will only be their second-ever meeting in the format after 2009, when New Zealand won comprehensively by seven wickets in the T20 World Cup.Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs from this match.New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent BoultScotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross(wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington(c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley WhealNZ vs SCO DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Matthew CrossBatters: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Callum MacLeodAll-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Daryll Mitchell, Chris Greaves, Michael LeaskBowlers: Trent Boult (vc), Ish Sodhi, Josh DaveyTeam Composition: NZ: 7, SCO: 4 Credits left: 0.5SQUADSNew Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim SoutheeScotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad WhealWHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand and Scotland will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :