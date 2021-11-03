New Zealand vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Predicted Playing XIs; Dream11 Fantasy team prediction

New Zealand will face Scotland in their fourth T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Dubai on Wednesday.

This will only be their second-ever meeting in the format after 2009, when New Zealand won comprehensively by seven wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs from this match.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross(wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington(c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

NZ vs SCO DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Matthew Cross

Batters: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Callum MacLeod

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Daryll Mitchell, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask

Bowlers: Trent Boult (vc), Ish Sodhi, Josh Davey

Team Composition: NZ: 7, SCO: 4 Credits left: 0.5

SQUADS

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand and Scotland will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.