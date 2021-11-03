T20 World Cup News News NZ's Guptill becomes second male batter to 3000 T20I runs T2O World Cup 2021: New Zealand's Guptill made his T20I debut in 2009 and has two hundreds to his name. Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 16:02 IST Martin Guptill of New Zealand plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Scotland. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 16:02 IST New Zealand's Martin Guptill became the second male batter to reach 3000 T20I runs during the Super 12 T20 World Cup match against Scotland on Wednesday.Guptill, who is playing in his 106th game, needed 24 runs to reach the mark before the match in Dubai and he got there with a six. FOLLOW LIVE ACTION HEREIndia skipper Virat Kohli was the first male cricketer to reach 3000 T20I runs in 87 matches earlier this year during the bilateral series against England.The 35-year-old Guptill made his T20I debut in 2009 and has two hundreds to his name. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :