PAK vs SCO LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Team, Playing XI, Squads, Where to watch streaming

Pakistan will meet Scotland in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.

PAK vs SCO PLAYING XI

To be announced at 7PM IST.

PAK vs SCO PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

PAK vs SCO DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Cross, Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Batters – Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Babar Azam

All-rounders – Michael Leask, Imad Wasim

Bowlers – Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal, Shaheen Afridi (vc), Haris Rauf

Team Composition: PAK 5:6 SCO Credits left: 0.0

PAK vs SCO SQUADS

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Travelling Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

WIN PROBABILITY

Pakistan (94%)

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - PAK vs SCO?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and Scotland will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.