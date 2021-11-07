NZ vs AFG: Rashid becomes fastest bowler to pick 400 T20 wickets

Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan on Wednesday became the fastest bowler to register 400 wickets in Twenty20 cricket during his side's T20 World Cup 2021 match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

The 23-year-old Rashid raced to the landmark wicket in his 289th T20 match with the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill.

Only three other bowlers have crossed the 400-wicket mark in T20 cricket. Dwayne Bravo, the first to reach the feat in 364 matches, also became the first bowler to cross 500 T20 wickets. He currently has 553 wickets in 512 matches.

Two bowlers followed him to the feat - Imran Tahir (in 320 matches) and Sunil Narine (in 362 matches) - both reaching the milestone in mid-2021.

Rashid who began his T20 career is well ahead of his contemporaries in the format. He holds the record for most T20 wickets in a calendar year, having picked a whopping 96 wickets in 2018. He has also the wickets charts this year with 65* wickets in the format.

Rashid's economy rate of 6.34 is the second best behind Sunil Narine among bowlers to play 200 T20 games.

Rashid also waltzed to the 100 wickets mark in T20Is on Friday against Pakistan and became the fastest bowler to cross the mark in just his 53rd game for Afghanistan.