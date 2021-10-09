Shoaib Malik named Maqsood replacement in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Mailk was named as repalcement for the injured Sohaib Maqsood for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE this month.

Maqsood was withdrawn from the 15-member squad because of a back injury.

The 39-year-old Malik previously won the T20 World Cup in 2009 and has 116 international caps. He has scored 2335 runs and 28 wickets.

Pakistan opens its T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24.