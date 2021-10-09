Home News Shoaib Malik named Maqsood replacement in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad Malik previously won the T20 World Cup in 2009 and has 116 international caps. He has scored 2335 runs and 28 wickets. Team Sportstar 09 October, 2021 16:45 IST File image of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 09 October, 2021 16:45 IST Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Mailk was named as repalcement for the injured Sohaib Maqsood for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE this month. Maqsood was withdrawn from the 15-member squad because of a back injury.RELATED | Sohaib Maqsood ruled out of T20 World Cup due to back injury The 39-year-old Malik previously won the T20 World Cup in 2009 and has 116 international caps. He has scored 2335 runs and 28 wickets.Pakistan opens its T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :