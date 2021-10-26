T20 World Cup 2021: Quinton de Kock opts out of South Africa's fixture against West Indies

Quinton de Kock missed out on South Africa's T20 World Cup fixture against the West Indies due to 'personal reasons'. He was replaced by Reeza Hendricks.

"He (De Kock) has made himself unavailable for personal reasons," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said.

Earlier in the day, Cricket South Africa (CSA) Board had unanimously agreed to issue a directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by "taking the knee" prior to the start of its remaining T20 World Cup matches.

Concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative.