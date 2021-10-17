T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Malinga, becomes leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan surpassed Lasith Malinga to become the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is during Bangladesh's World Cup opener against Scotland on Sunday.

The left-armer achieved the feat in his third over of the night as he removed Scotland's Richie Berrington and Michael Leask in the space of three deliveries. Shakib thus went past Malinga's tally of 107 wickets (84 matches) in the format in his 89th game. They remain the only two players to breach the three-figure mark in men's T20Is.

LIVE: T20 World Cup LIVE, Bangladesh vs Scotland live score: SCO 104/7 in 17 overs; Shakib, Mahedi strike

Shakib ended with figures of 2 for 17 in four overs as Scotland struggled to finish at 140 for nine in 20 overs.

The star all-rounder is the only player in cricket history to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets across all formats. Shakib made his T20I debut in 2006 and has since played for Bangladesh in all seven T20 World Cups so far.