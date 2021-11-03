T20 World Cup: England's Tymal Mills ruled out; Reece Topley named as replacement

England suffered a blow on Wednesday as Tymal Mills was ruled out of T20 World Cup due to a right thigh strain. Reece Topley has been named as his replacement.

"Mills sustained the injury bowling in the T20 WC Super 12s match against Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah. Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury," England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Mills had left the field after bowling 1.3 overs against Sri Lanka.

