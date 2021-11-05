T20 World Cup News News T20 World Cup: West Indies players fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka West Indies players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining slow over-rate during their Group 1 Super 12 match against Sri Lanka. PTI Abu Dhabi 05 November, 2021 15:48 IST Players of Sri Lanka and West Indies shake hands following an ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Sheikh Zayed stadium on Thursday. - Getty Images PTI Abu Dhabi 05 November, 2021 15:48 IST West Indies players were on Friday fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining slow over-rate during their 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here.David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kieron Pollard's side was ruled to be one over short of the target in Thursday's match after time allowances were taken into consideration.In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.READ: Dwayne Bravo to retire from internationals after T20 World CupAccording to an ICC statement, Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Langton Rusere, third umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge.Defending champions West Indies were eliminated from the semifinal race after suffering a 20-run loss to Sri Lanka. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :