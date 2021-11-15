T20 World Cup: We backed Marsh at No. 3, says Finch

Minutes after he became the first Australia captain to lay his hands on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Australia captain Aaron Finch stressed how the team backed Mitchell Marsh to bat up the order right through the tournament.

“He is someone who obviously plays the pace really well, having grown up at the WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association),” Finch said. “He loves the challenge, loves to take the bowlers on. We committed to him batting at No. 3, for a long time he knew that. I thought you need that backing, you need that confidence. I think the first ball he faced during the practice game against New Zealand also he hit for six. That just hows the confidence he has and the confidence we have in each other. That was brilliant.”

Marsh emerged as the Player of the Match in the final as Australia comfortably chased down a target of 173.

Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, meanwhile was expectedly dejected to have lost the second successive ICC limited overs’ final he has been a part of.

“The efforts that went in were outstanding. The guys worked hard to get to what we thought was a competitive total. Unfortunately we weren’t able to create many opportunities and get those breakthroughs,” he said after New Zealand failed to defend 172 for four, adding his appreciation for the way Australia performed.

“It was a little bit frustrating. We sort of thought on that surface that we had a few opportunities to do that and build some pressure. We have seen the conditions throughout be fairly consistent, and the ball did skid on a little bit,” he said. “But the Aussies were outstanding in their chase and very, very clinical. They have had a fantastic campaign, and they are a brilliant side and they thoroughly deserved it.”