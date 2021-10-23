Kohli expects better pitches than IPL in T20 World Cup

India captain Virat Kohli expects the pitches for the T20 World Cup to be better than the ones in the Indian Premier League.

“Looking at the IPL final, I believe that quality of pitches definitely is going to be far better in this T20 World Cup,” Kohli said on the eve of the big game against Pakistan.

The normal rules for ICC events will also result in improved playing conditions overall. India will play four out of its five group league games in Dubai, and the match against Afghanistan will be held in Abu Dhabi.

“Also being an ICC tournament, we know that standard of pitches is going to be maintained up to a certain degree which is consistent across all venues. I knew that to protect the pitches for a tournament like World Cup, there had to be some compromise in playing conditions when we played the IPL. We all understood that and wicket in the IPL final (between CSK and KKR) was very very good,” he explained.

Dew factor

Kohli also agreed that dew factor will be prominent as the tournament progresses.

“Dew factor will be prominent as we head into this time of the year in Dubai. That is also going to help the pitches play much better. I believe Abu Dhabi and Dubai are going to be best pitches out of all the venues. Sharjah more or less will stay more or less true to its nature, which is slow and low and I don't myself too many high scoring matches ....,” Kohli concluded.