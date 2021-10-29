West Indies vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

West Indies will meet Bangladesh in the sides' third Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Friday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

WI vs BAN Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 12

Won: West Indies- 6, Bangladesh - 5, NR - 1

HS (WI) vs BAN: 197

LS (WI) vs BAN: 93

HS (BAN) vs WI: 211

LS (BAN) vs WI: 31

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh 255 2. Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 236 3. Mahmudullah Bangladesh 232 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 19 2. Keemo Paul West Indies 13 3. Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 13



When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.