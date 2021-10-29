News

West Indies vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

WI vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: West Indies will meet Bangladesh in the sides' third Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Friday.

29 October, 2021 06:25 IST

Kieron Pollard's West Indies faces Bangladesh in a do-or-die contest in Sharjah.   -  Getty Images

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

READ: T20 World Cup: West Indies faces Bangladesh in must-win game

WI vs BAN Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 12

Won: West Indies- 6, Bangladesh - 5, NR - 1

HS (WI) vs BAN: 197

LS (WI) vs BAN: 93

HS (BAN) vs WI: 211

LS (BAN) vs WI: 31

READ: T20 World Cup 2021: Holder replaces injured pacer McCoy in Windies squad

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh

255

2.

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh

236

3.

Mahmudullah

Bangladesh

232

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh

19

2.

Keemo Paul

West Indies

13

3.

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh

13


ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: The dew factor and the toss

PODCAST

In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, our correspondents Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week.


When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain

