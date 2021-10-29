T20 World Cup News News West Indies vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats WI vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: West Indies will meet Bangladesh in the sides' third Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Friday. Team Sportstar 29 October, 2021 06:25 IST Kieron Pollard's West Indies faces Bangladesh in a do-or-die contest in Sharjah. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 29 October, 2021 06:25 IST West Indies will meet Bangladesh in the sides' third Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Friday.Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.READ: T20 World Cup: West Indies faces Bangladesh in must-win game WI vs BAN Head to HeadSpan: 2007-2021Matches: 12Won: West Indies- 6, Bangladesh - 5, NR - 1HS (WI) vs BAN: 197LS (WI) vs BAN: 93HS (BAN) vs WI: 211LS (BAN) vs WI: 31READ: T20 World Cup 2021: Holder replaces injured pacer McCoy in Windies squad Stars of the fixture (overall)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Tamim IqbalBangladesh2552.Shakib Al HasanBangladesh 2363.MahmudullahBangladesh 232RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Shakib Al HasanBangladesh 192.Keemo PaulWest Indies133.Mustafizur RahmanBangladesh 13ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: The dew factor and the toss PODCASTIn this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, our correspondents Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week. When and where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.Squads:West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Oshane ThomasBangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :