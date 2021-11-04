WI vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

Kieron Pollard's West Indies takes on Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in a Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday.

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Head-to-head stats

The two teams have met on seven earlier occasions in the T20 WC. Sri Lanka has the edge in the ICC event with five wins.

In all Twenty20 international games combined, both Sri Lanka and West Indies have won seven games each.

Key players in WI vs SL/SL vs WI

With 224 runs, West Indies' 'Champion' Dwayne Bravo boasts incredible batting stats against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Kusal Perera (159) has scored the most runs against the Windies among Lankans.

Bravo also has the most wickets against SL - 14. Wanindu Hasaranga is the top Sri Lanka wicket-taker with nine scalps against WI.