Home Schedule T20 World Cup full schedule of Group Stage matches: Timings, dates, venues

T20 World Cup full group stage schedule: Check the complete list of the T20 World Cup 2021 group stage fixtures, match timings.

Team Sportstar
11 October, 2021 17:45 IST

The 2021 T20 World Cup will begin with the group stage matches on October 17 in Oman.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will have to go through the qualifying tournament. Sri Lanka has been placed in Group A with Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia. Bangladesh will take on Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman in Group B.

The groups have been formed according to T20I rankings as on March 20, 2021.

Here's a look at the full schedule of the Group Stage fixtures of the T20 World Cup 2021:-

Match No.MatchGroupDate and VenueTimings (IST)1Oman vs Papua New GuineaGroup B17 October, Al Amarat (Oman)3:30pm2Bangladesh vs ScotlandGroup B17 October, Al Amarat7:30pm3Ireland vs NetherlandsGroup A18 October, Abu Dhabi3:30pm4Sri Lanka vs NamibiaGroup A18 October, Abu Dhabi7:30pm5Scotland vs Papua New GuineaGroup B19 October, Al Amarat3:30pm6Oman vs BangladeshGroup B19 October, Al Amarat7:30pm7Namibia vs NetherlandsGroup A20 October, Abu Dhabi3:30pm8Sri Lanka vs IrelandGroup A20 October, Abu Dhabi7:30pm9Bangladesh vs Papua New GuineaGroup B21 October, Al Amarat3:30pm10Oman vs ScotlandGroup B21 October, Al Amarat7:30pm11Namibia vs IrelandGroup A22 October, Sharjah3:30pm12Sri Lanka vs NetherlandsGroup A22 October, Sharjah7:30pm