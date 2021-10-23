T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib factor - Bangladesh's trump card in T20 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan’s sensational run over in the group stage of the T20 World Cup witnessed shades of the very best from the all-rounder as he finished with 108 runs and nine wickets in three games for Bangladesh.

CHENNAI 23 October, 2021 18:30 IST
