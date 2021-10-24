Morgan's England begins quest for T20 World Cup crown in style

Eoin Morgan's leadership transformed England from 50-over laggard in 2015 to 2019 World Cup champion.

And it began its bid to claim a second world title in as many years, beating the West Indies by six wickets in its ICC Twenty20 World Cup opener in Dubai on Saturday.

"I think it's as good as it gets," said Morgan. "To start a world tournament like that, or a campaign like that, I think full credit has to go to our bowling unit."

This was also England's first win against the West Indies at the men's T20 World Cup. West Indies was victorious in their previous five meetings, including twice in the last edition. Morgan attributed the performance to England's bowling and tight fielding.

"I don't think the wicket was all that flush to bat on but still even after the start West Indies got, we made inroads, they came back at us and we stuck to our guns. The guys were very disciplined.

"I thought we fielded well, we took all of our chances and built pressure and momentum to create the rest of the chances throughout the innings."

Morgan also heaped praise on Moeen Ali. With three of England's key all-rounders missing, Moeen stepped up with miserly figures of 2 for 17, including a phenomenal 18 dot balls, which helped bundle out West Indies for a paltry 55.

"I thought he summed up conditions beautifully," said Morgan of Moeen. "He hit his lengths really well, he took chances when his match-ups were right so I think the reason he hasn't featured as much as we would have liked is down to conditions."

Earlier this month, Moeen became the first Englishman to win the Indian Premier League after the Chennai Super Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.

"A guy in his position is always chopped and changed between either a Sam Curran or a Ben Stokes, so to come in and take his opportunity like he has. He is full of confidence after his success in the IPL."

England - aiming to become the first team to hold the 50-over and 20-over World Cups - takes on Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Australia in Dubai next Saturday.