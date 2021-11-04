Umpire Gough withdrawn from T20 World Cup

English umpire Michael Gough was withdrawn from the T20 World Cup on Wednesday following a breach of the ICC’s bio-security protocols.

The ICC said in a statement that Gough “will not be appointed to any further matches” during the T20 World Cup despite finishing his six-day suspension.

Last week, Gough went outside the tournament’s bio-bubble in his hotel without permission and as a result South African umpire Marais Erasmus took his place during the game between India and New Zealand in Dubai this past Sunday.

The ICC said it “recognizes the extended periods he (Gough) has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in this environment.”