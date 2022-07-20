Cricket

Bumrah No. 2 ODI bowler; Hardik Pandya zooms up to No. 8 among all-rounders

Team Sportstar
20 July, 2022 15:32 IST
Jasprit Bumrah dropped to No. 2 in the ODI rankings for bowlers after missing the series decider against England in Manchester due to back spasms.

New Zealand quick Trent Boult reclaimed the top spot with 704 rating points.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked seven wickets during the ODI series against England, jumped four spots to 16th.

Among the all-rounders, Hardik Pandya rose 13 places to eighth after scoring 100 runs in three ODIs against England, including a fifty. He also took six wickets in three matches.

Hardik also jumped eight spots to 42nd among batters. India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 125 in the final ODI against England, was rewarded with a rise of 25 spots to 52nd.

