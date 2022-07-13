Cricket

India trumps Pakistan, climbs to third in latest ICC ODI Team Rankings

New Zealand continues to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points, while England is second with 122.

PTI
13 July, 2022 11:21 IST
13 July, 2022 11:21 IST
India could stretch its lead even further with the two remaining ODIs against England and the three-match series against West Indies later this month.

India could stretch its lead even further with the two remaining ODIs against England and the three-match series against West Indies later this month. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand continues to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points, while England is second with 122.

India have moved to the third spot, surpassing Pakistan in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after its emphatic win in the first game of the three-match series against England at The Oval.

India was placed fourth with 105 points but the 10-wicket win on Tuesday propelled them to 108 rating points, leaving Pakistan behind at 106 in the latest chart.

New Zealand continues to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points, while England is second with 122.

Also Read
South Africa pulls out of Australia ODI series

Pakistan had pushed India down to the No. 4 spot in the rankings last month after a clean sweep over the West Indies. It also helped that Australia slipped after their series loss in Sri Lanka. However, their stay at No. 3 has been a short one, with India claiming the spot.

India could stretch its lead even further with the two remaining ODIs against England and the three-match series against West Indies later this month.

Conversely, India could drop back behind Pakistan and down to fourth if they lose the final two matches of the series against England.

Pakistan’s next ODI assignment is in Rotterdam against the Netherlands next month, with Babar Azam’s team scheduled to play three 50-over matches during a five-day period.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Harmanpreet Kaur: Performance in Sri Lanka tour ticked a number of boxes for us ahead of CWG 2022

India vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Review: New England vindicates 'Bazball'

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us