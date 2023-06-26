MagazineBuy Print

ICC launches CWC Trophy Tour ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup in India

The tour will begin in India on June 27 and travel around the globe before heading back to the host nation on September 4. 

Published : Jun 26, 2023 21:03 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy on display during the 2019 edition of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: AKHTAR SOOMRO/ REUTERS
The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 has been launched on a massive scale, with fans given an opportunity to interact with the trophy during the three-month-long tour. The 2023 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October and November.

As part of the tour, the trophy was launched 12000 ft above the earth using a balloon before it made a landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

READ MORE : Zimbabwe records second-biggest ODI win, beats USA by 304 runs in World Cup qualifiers

Starting on June 27, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India. 

On the launch of the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever.”

“This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.”

READ MORE | Ash Gardner becomes second woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings in Women’s Ashes

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah added, “Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket.”

“The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle, while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country.”

The tour will begin in India on June 27 and travel around the globe before heading back to the host nation on September 4. 

The full schedule of the Trophy Tour: 
27 June – 14 July: India
15 – 16 July: New Zealand
17 – 18 July: Australia
19 – 21 July: Papua New Guinea
22 – 24 July: India
25 – 27 July: USA
28 – 30 July: West Indies
31 July – 4 August: Pakistan
5 – 6 August: Sri Lanka
7 – 9 August: Bangladesh
10 – 11 August: Kuwait
12 – 13 August: Bahrain
14 – 15 August: India
16 – 18 August: Italy
19 – 20 August: France
21 – 24 August: England
25 – 26 August: Malaysia
27 – 28 August: Uganda
29 – 30 August: Nigeria
31 August – 3 September: South Africa
From 4 September: India

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India /

ODI World Cup

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

