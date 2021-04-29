Rankings update: India expected to retain No. 1 Test spot, might drop to No. 3 in ODIs

India's expected to hold on to its top position in the ICC Test rankings after the annual update on May 1. New Zealand is expected to be second, with England and Australia swapping places at 3rd and 4th spot. England (currently ranked 4th with 106 points) are expected to gain 3.14 points that will be sufficient for them to rise above Australia (expected to lose 4.89 points). Australia are currently ranked 3rd with 113 points.

Last month, a comprehensive 3-1 Test series victory over England confirmed India's spot in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, where it will meet New Zealand. Earlier, the Indian Test team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win over Australia.

Meanwhile, West Indies is expected to break into the top six for the first time since the inception of official ICC Test Ranking in 2002. West Indies is currently eighth with 81 rating points.

ODI rankings

Meanwhile, India is expected to slip to the No. 3 spot in the ODI rankings. Virat Kohli and Co. are expected to lose 3.69 points, sliding from 119 to 115.31 points. India won the ODI series against England 2-1 earlier this year. In Australia, it lost the ODI leg 1-2.

New Zealand is expected to become the highest ranked ODI team in the world for the first time ever. New Zealand is currently ranked third with 118 points. It is expected to gain 2.79 points taking its tally to 120.79.

England – the current No. 1 ODI team – is expected to lose 6.12 points to slip from 121 points to 114.88 points. Australia, on the other hand, is expected to gain 6.55 points, raising its rating points tally from 111 to 117.55 – higher than both India and England – and its ICC ODI Ranking to 2nd spot.

The biggest loser in this year’s annual update is expected to be Pakistan with a loss of 5.05 points. The ICC ODI Team Rankings of other ICC Full Member teams are expected to remain the same.