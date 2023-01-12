Virat Kohli moves to sixth in ODI rankings, Rohit Sharma placed eighth

Virat Kohli moved up two spots to be placed sixth in the ICC men’s ODI batters’ rankings after scoring his 45th ODI century in the first match against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Kohli went past England’s Jonny Bairstow and Australia’s Steven Smith in the rankings. India captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 83 off 67 in the same match, was placed eighth.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan reached top of the T20I bowlers’ rankings, replacing Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, who had an average outing in three T20Is in India.

Hasaranga went for 99 runs in three matches at an economy rate of 9.00 an over and took just three wickets. Rashid hasn’t played a T20I since the World Cup in Australia last year.