Cricket

Virat Kohli moves to sixth in ODI rankings, Rohit Sharma placed eighth

Meanwhile, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan reached top of the T20I bowlers’ rankings, replacing Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga

Team Sportstar
12 January, 2023 14:24 IST
12 January, 2023 14:24 IST
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his 45th ODI hundred.

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his 45th ODI hundred. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Meanwhile, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan reached top of the T20I bowlers’ rankings, replacing Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga

Virat Kohli moved up two spots to be placed sixth in the ICC men’s ODI batters’ rankings after scoring his 45th ODI century in the first match against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Kohli went past England’s Jonny Bairstow and Australia’s Steven Smith in the rankings. India captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 83 off 67 in the same match, was placed eighth.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan reached top of the T20I bowlers’ rankings, replacing Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, who had an average outing in three T20Is in India.

Hasaranga went for 99 runs in three matches at an economy rate of 9.00 an over and took just three wickets. Rashid hasn’t played a T20I since the World Cup in Australia last year.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us