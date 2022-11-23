Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav retains No. 1 spot in T20I rankings, Rizwan behind at second

Suryakumar consolidated his position after his brilliant 111 not out in the second T20I against New Zealand. Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan is placed second.

PTI
23 November, 2022 15:02 IST
Suryakumar Yadav has been in barnstorming form in T20I cricket this year.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in barnstorming form in T20I cricket this year.

Suryakumar Yadav retained his top spot, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya reached the joint-50th position in the latest ICC men’s T20I batting rankings released on Wednesday.

Suryakumar consolidated his position after his brilliant 111 not out in the second T20I against New Zealand. Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan is placed second. Suryakumar has the most T20I runs this year: 1164 at 46.56 and 187.43 with two hundred and nine fifties. Rizwan’s tally stands at 996 runs at 45.27 and 122.96 with 10 fifties.

Meanwhile, Hardik, who led India in the series against New Zealand, reached joint-50th among batters courtesy of his unbeaten 30 in the final match.

READ |How Suryakumar Yadav became the new Mr. 360 and lit up the T20 World Cup

In the bowlers’ chart, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has climbed two places to 11th, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh moving up a place to 21st.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped eight places to 40th.

Virat Kohli has climbed up to the sixth spot in the ODI rankings, while skipper Rohit Sharma continued being No. 8.

The injured Jasprit Bumrah, who is 11th, is the top-ranked Indian on the bowlers’ list.

