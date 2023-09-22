MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of venues for men’s WC, seven in Caribbean, three in USA

Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago, will host games along with three venues in the USA – Dallas, Florida and New York.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 19:52 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The T20 World Cup Trophy is pictured during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour.
The T20 World Cup Trophy is pictured during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
The T20 World Cup Trophy is pictured during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed the seven venues in the Caribbean that will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 from June 4 to 10. Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago, will host games along with three venues in the USA – Dallas, Florida and New York.

This is the first time the T20 World Cup will be played in the United States of America with seven countries in the Caribbean co-hosting the multi-nation tournament.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “We’re delighted to announce the seven Caribbean venues that will host the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. They’re all popular venues with players and fans alike that will provide a wonderful backdrop to the event.

“This will be the third ICC senior men’s event hosted by the West Indies, and the matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean. I’d like to thank Cricket West Indies and the seven host governments for their continued commitment and support of our sport.”

The ICC awarded the hosting of the event to the West Indies and the USA in November 2021 and the venues were selected following extensive evaluation of several options.

Which teams have qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024?

The top eight teams from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, together with co-hosts the West Indies and the United States, have already qualified directly for the following ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Qualified teams for T20 World Cup:
USA, West Indies, England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Netherlands, Afghanistan, Bangladesh

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said: “This is an exciting moment as we announce the venues approved to host the largest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in history, with 20 teams playing in 55 matches in June next year.

“We are grateful to the host Governments of the Caribbean for their overwhelming responses and enthusiasm for hosting what will be the most significant sporting event held in our region for a generation.

Grave added: “We are confident that together we will deliver a world-class tournament showcasing the best this region has to offer with our unique culture and carnival atmosphere that will ensure there is a real celebration of the sport next June.”

