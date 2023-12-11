ICC to start Stop Clock trial from first West Indies vs England T20I

In its ongoing efforts to speed up the pace of play in international cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a stop clock, on a trial basis, in Full Member Men’s ODI and T20I matches (approximately 59 fixtures) between December 2023 and April 2024.

The trial will start with the first T20I match between the West Indies and England on December 12 in Barbados.

The stop clock will restrict the amount of time taken between overs, meaning that the bowling team will need to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: India hopes World Cup prospects get playing time as rain threat looms large again

Failure to do so for the third time in an innings (following two warnings) will result in a five-run penalty, being imposed against the fielding team.

Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager said, “We are continually looking at ways to speed up the pace of play across international cricket.”

“The stop clock trial in white-ball international cricket follows the introduction of a successful new playing condition in 2022, which resulted in the fielding team only being allowed four fielders outside of the inner circle if they were not in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over in the stipulated time.

The outcomes of the stop clock trial will be assessed at the end of the trial period,” he added.