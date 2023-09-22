MagazineBuy Print

India to begin U-19 World Cup title defence against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to host tournament

India is placed in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and USA while Group B comprises England, South Africa, the West Indies, and Scotland.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 15:02 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The India U-19 team won the World Cup in 2022 by defeating England in the final. 
The India U-19 team won the World Cup in 2022 by defeating England in the final.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The India U-19 team won the World Cup in 2022 by defeating England in the final.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will begin its Under-19 World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on January 14, 2024, as the ICC announced the schedule on Friday.

Sri Lanka will host the 15th edition of the tournament from January 13–4 February, as sixteen teams will be participating in the marquee event.

India, the reigning champion, who won the 2022 edition in the West Indies, will look to defend the title in a format that has been tweaked from the previous edition.

The teams have been divided into four groups, each consisting of four teams, but the top three teams from each group will now progress to the Super Six stage. Group stage matches will take place from 13 to 21 January.

India is placed in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA, while Group B comprises England, South Africa, the West Indies, and Scotland. Host Sri Lanka has been clubbed alongside Australia, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in Group C.

Group D comprises of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal.

The ICC release stated that the fourth-placed teams in each group will compete in one more match against another fourth-placed team before concluding their tournament.

“Following the conclusion of the group stage, 12 teams will progress to the next phase, the Super Six. In this format, two groups of six teams will be created, with the top three teams from Groups A and D forming one group, and the top three teams from Groups B and C forming the other,” the release stated.

“During the Super Six stage, each team will have two matches to play. They will face teams from the other group based on their positions in the initial group stage. For instance, the top team in Group A (A1) will play against the second and third teams in Group D (D2 and D3). A2 will play against D1 and D3, and so forth.”

P. Sara Oval, Colombo Cricket Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club, Singhalese Sports Club, and the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium will host the tournament.

Related Topics

ICC Under-19 World Cup

