ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match?

ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal: Here is how you can watch the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals live on TV and online in India.

Team Sportstar
26 January, 2023 12:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: Shafali Verma in action during India vs Australia match 4th T20 at CCI Stadium in Mumbai on December 17, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Shafali Verma in action during India vs Australia match 4th T20 at CCI Stadium in Mumbai on December 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

India U-19 women’s cricket team will be facing New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC U-19 women’s T20 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Friday.

Indian girls sealed their last-four berth after Bangladesh and England registered big wins in their final Super Six fixtures. England will take on Australia in the second semifinal. Both the semifinals will be held on January 27.

India finished top of Group 1, so it will face New Zealand as the Kiwis finished second behind England on the net run rate in Group 2.

The winners of those two matches will face off in Sunday’s final, which will also be held in Potchefstroom.

Here are the live-streaming details:

When will India Women U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match take place?

The India Women U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match will take place on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Where will the India Women U-19 vs New Zealand Women U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match be played?

The India Women U-19 vs New Zealand Women U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time does the India Women U-19 vs New Zealand Women U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match start?

The India Women U-19 vs New Zealand Women U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time does the England Women U-19 vs Australia Women U-19 ICC U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match start?

The England Women U-19 vs Australia Women U-19 T20 World Cup semifinal match will start at 5:15 AM IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand and England vs Australia ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals matches live?

Fancode has been streaming all the games from the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup and will continue to do so for the semifinal and final. The semifinal fixtures are also expected to telecast on the Star Sports Network.

