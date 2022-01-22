ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Vats replaces Parakh in India men's squad

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday confirmed the Event Technical Committee of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Vasu Vats as a replacement for Manav Parakh in the India squad.

Vats is a temporary replacement for Parakh, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing a period of isolation. Once Parakh recovers, he would be eligible to return to the squad.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. The committee consists of chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director), Roland Holder (CWI Representative), Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

India faces Uganda on Saturday in its group B match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.