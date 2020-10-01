ICC women's rankings: Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning gain after fruitful series

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and captain Meg Lanning have advanced in the the ICC Women’s T20I player rankings after finishing as the leading run-scorers in their three-match home series against New Zealand.

Gardner’s series-topping 90 runs, which came in only two innings, won her the player of the series award and lifted her seven places to a career best-equalling 18th position among batters. Lanning, who has been top-ranked in both ODIs and T20Is in the past, has advanced one spot to take fifth position after aggregating 71 runs, the second highest in the series.

Australia leg-spinner Georgia Wareham has reached a career best-equalling 10th position after her five wickets in the series helped her advance five places, while left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux (up two places to 13th) and seam bowler Delissa Kimmince (up eight places to 22nd) have also progressed in the bowlers’ list.

For New Zealand, former captain Suzie Bates and present captain Sophie Devine have retained their second and fourth positions, respectively.

India’s women’s team hasn’t played any cricket since March and Shafali Verma remains third in the batters’ list, while Smriti Mandhana is seventh. In the bowling rankings, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav are placed sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.