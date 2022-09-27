ICC Women's Rankings: Harmanpreet climbs to the fifth spot; Smriti, Deepti make gains

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur moves up to the fifth position while Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have also made gains in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings.

India completed a 3-0 sweep over England in its ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) series where fast bowler Jhulan Goswami played her last international game and the legendary bowler retired in the fifth position.

Kaur, who smashed a match-winning 143 not out off 111 deliveries in the second match in Canterbury occupied fifth place while Deepti has moved to the 24th position.

Pooja Vastrakar (up four places to 49th) and Harleen Deol (up 46 places to 81st) are other India players to move up the batters’ list while new-ball bowler Renuka Singh has galloped 35 places to take 35th position after grabbing four wickets each in the two matches.

England’s Danny Wyatt, who scored 65 in the second match, has gained two slots to reach 21st position among batters while Amy Jones is up four places to 30th. Charlie Dean has progressed 24 places to get to 62nd among batters and one slot to 19th among bowlers.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has grabbed the No. 1 position for all-rounders in the ODI format for the first time in her career after aggregating 88 runs and grabbing five wickets in a 2-1 series win over New Zealand.

Mathews, who has been a top ranked all-rounder in T20Is in the past, has also moved up three slots to 18th among batters and two places to sixth among bowlers.

Lauren Down of New Zealand (up 15 places to 55th) is another batter to progress after the series while Hannah Rowe (up two places to 33rd), Amelia Kerr (up four places to 11th) and Jess Kerr (up one place to 21st) have moved up in the list for bowlers. West Indies leg-spinner Afy Fletcher is now in 41st position.

In ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings, Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham, who was named Player of the Match for a valiant 64 off 51 deliveries in the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 semifinal against Bangladesh, has moved up two places to 14th position while Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce is up one place to 19th position.

Zimbabwe’s Sharne Mayers (up 18 places to 21st), United Arab Emirates Theertha Sathish (up nine places to 28th), Ireland’s Gaby Lewis (up one places to joint-29th, Papua New Guinea’s Brenda Tau (up nine places to 33rd) and Bangladesh’s Murshida Khatun (up 23 places to 36th) are among the others to move up the rankings for batters.