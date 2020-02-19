Cricket

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Full schedule, live streaming, match timings and venues

Here's the complete schedule, match timings in IST and the venues of the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to begin from February 21 in Australia.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 February, 2020 09:06 IST

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 trophies during an exhibition.   -  GETTY IMAGES

DateMatch DetailsVenueTime
21/02/20Australia Women vs India Women, 1st Match, Group ASydney Showground Stadium, Sydney13:30 PM IST
22/02/20West Indies Women vs Thailand Women, 2nd Match, Group BW.A.C.A. Ground, Perth11:30 AM IST
22/02/20New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd Match, Group AW.A.C.A. Ground, Perth04:30 PM IST
23/02/20England Women vs South Africa Women, 4th Match, Group BW.A.C.A. Ground, Perth04:30 PM IST
24/02/20Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th Match, Group AW.A.C.A. Ground, Perth11:30 AM IST
24/02/20India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 6th Match, Group AW.A.C.A. Ground, Perth04:30 PM IST
25/02/20No Match  
26/02/20England Women vs Thailand Women, 7th Match, Group BManuka Oval, Canberra08:30 AM IST
26/02/20West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 8th Match, Group BManuka Oval, Canberra13:30 PM IST
27/02/20India Women vs New Zealand Women, 9th Match, Group AJunction Oval, Melbourne08:30 AM IST
27/02/20Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 10th Match, Group AManuka Oval, Canberra13:30 PM IST
28/02/20South Africa Women vs Thailand Women, 11th Match, Group BManuka Oval, Canberra08:30 AM IST
28/02/20England Women vs Pakistan Women, 12th Match, Group BManuka Oval, Canberra13:30 PM IST
29/02/20New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 13th Match, Group AJunction Oval, Melbourne08:30 AM IST
29/02/20India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 14th Match, Group AJunction Oval, Melbourne13:30 PM IST
01/03/20South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, 15th Match, Group BSydney Showground Stadium, Sydney08:30 AM IST
01/03/20England Women vs West Indies Women, 16th Match, Group BSydney Showground Stadium, Sydney13:30 PM IST
02/03/20Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 17th Match, Group AJunction Oval, Melbourne08:30 AM IST
02/03/20Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 18th Match, Group AJunction Oval, Melbourne13:30 PM IST
03/03/20Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women, 19th Match, Group BSydney Showground Stadium, Sydney08:30 AM IST
03/03/20West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 20th Match, Group BSydney Showground Stadium, Sydney13:30 PM IST
04/03/20No Match  
05/03/20Semifinal 1 (A1 v B2)Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney08:30 AM IST
05/03/20Semifinal 2 (B1 v A2)Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney13:30 PM IST
06/03/20No Match  
07/03/20No Match  
08/03/20FinalMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne13:30 PM IST

 

TV Listing: Star Sports Network, Doordarshan

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV

