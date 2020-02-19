Cricket Cricket ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Full schedule, live streaming, match timings and venues Here's the complete schedule, match timings in IST and the venues of the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to begin from February 21 in Australia. Team Sportstar 19 February, 2020 09:06 IST The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 trophies during an exhibition. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 19 February, 2020 09:06 IST Here's the complete schedule, match timings in IST and the venues of the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to begin from February 21 in Australia. DateMatch DetailsVenueTime21/02/20Australia Women vs India Women, 1st Match, Group ASydney Showground Stadium, Sydney13:30 PM IST22/02/20West Indies Women vs Thailand Women, 2nd Match, Group BW.A.C.A. Ground, Perth11:30 AM IST22/02/20New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd Match, Group AW.A.C.A. Ground, Perth04:30 PM IST23/02/20England Women vs South Africa Women, 4th Match, Group BW.A.C.A. Ground, Perth04:30 PM IST24/02/20Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th Match, Group AW.A.C.A. Ground, Perth11:30 AM IST24/02/20India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 6th Match, Group AW.A.C.A. Ground, Perth04:30 PM IST25/02/20No Match 26/02/20England Women vs Thailand Women, 7th Match, Group BManuka Oval, Canberra08:30 AM IST26/02/20West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 8th Match, Group BManuka Oval, Canberra13:30 PM IST27/02/20India Women vs New Zealand Women, 9th Match, Group AJunction Oval, Melbourne08:30 AM IST27/02/20Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 10th Match, Group AManuka Oval, Canberra13:30 PM IST28/02/20South Africa Women vs Thailand Women, 11th Match, Group BManuka Oval, Canberra08:30 AM IST28/02/20England Women vs Pakistan Women, 12th Match, Group BManuka Oval, Canberra13:30 PM IST29/02/20New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 13th Match, Group AJunction Oval, Melbourne08:30 AM IST29/02/20India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 14th Match, Group AJunction Oval, Melbourne13:30 PM IST01/03/20South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, 15th Match, Group BSydney Showground Stadium, Sydney08:30 AM IST01/03/20England Women vs West Indies Women, 16th Match, Group BSydney Showground Stadium, Sydney13:30 PM IST02/03/20Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 17th Match, Group AJunction Oval, Melbourne08:30 AM IST02/03/20Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 18th Match, Group AJunction Oval, Melbourne13:30 PM IST03/03/20Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women, 19th Match, Group BSydney Showground Stadium, Sydney08:30 AM IST03/03/20West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 20th Match, Group BSydney Showground Stadium, Sydney13:30 PM IST04/03/20No Match 05/03/20Semifinal 1 (A1 v B2)Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney08:30 AM IST05/03/20Semifinal 2 (B1 v A2)Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney13:30 PM IST06/03/20No Match 07/03/20No Match 08/03/20FinalMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne13:30 PM IST TV Listing: Star Sports Network, DoordarshanLive Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos