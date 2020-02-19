ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Top performers over the years

The seventh edition of the ICC Women’s World T20 starts on Friday with defending champion Australia taking on India. Thailand is set to make its debut in the 10-team tournament, that will also see use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches.

While the host nation holds the unique distinction of being the only team to win the biennial tournament more than once (four times), there have been stellar performances from India, New Zealand, England and West Indies as well.

New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates is the leading run-scorer with 881 runs and Australia’s Ellyse Perry tops the all-time bowling charts with 36 wickets.

Sportstar takes a look at the best batting and bowling performances of the past editions.

Suzie Bates. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES

2009

New Zealand’s Aimee Watkins scored a total of 200 runs in the then eight-team tournament to finish as the top scorer. On the other hand, England’s Holly Colvin topped the wicket-takers’ list with nine.

2010

New Zealand batsman Sara McGlashan notched up 147 runs to finish as the highest-scorer. India’s Diana David and New Zealand’s Nicola Browne picked up nine wickets each and the latter was also adjudged the Player of the Series.

2012

England’s Charlotte Edwards, with 172 runs, ended the tournament as the top-scorer and bagged the Player of the Series award. Julie Hunter of Australia was the pick of the bowlers with 11 wickets.

2014

Australia batswoman Meg Lanning played a pivotal role in helping her side lift its third title by notching 257 runs. However, the Player of Series was awarded to Anya Shrubsole, who finished with 13 wickets.

2016

West Indies claimed its maiden title and it had Stefanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin to thank. Taylor, the Player of the Series, finished as the top-scorer with 246 runs. Dottin picked up nine wickets and was the joint-highest wicket-taker with New Zealand’s Leigh Kasperek and Sophie Devine.

Stafanie Taylor. - FILE PHOTO/ CH. VIJAYA BHASKAR

2018

Alyssa Healy, also the Player of the Series, topped the batting charts with 225 runs. Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt’s 10 wickets each, the most by any bowler in the tournament, also played a huge role in Australia winning a record fourth title. West Indies’ Deandra Dottin also shared the top spot with the Aussie bowlers.